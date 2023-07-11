    Smashburger to Offer Free Fries for National French Fry Day

    Industry News | July 11, 2023

    Be sure to mark your calendar because National French Fry Day is coming up on Thursday, July 13th! To celebrate, Smashburger, the better-burger fast casual chain will be offering free Smashfries with any purchase on July 13th. 

    Customers can claim this deal in-store or on the website/app with the code: FRIES. This offer includes Smashfries, French Fries, and Sweet Potato Fries. No minimum purchase required.  

