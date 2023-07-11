Smashburger to Offer Free Fries for National French Fry Day

Be sure to mark your calendar because National French Fry Day is coming up on Thursday, July 13th! To celebrate, Smashburger, the better-burger fast casual chain will be offering free Smashfries with any purchase on July 13th.

Customers can claim this deal in-store or on the website/app with the code: FRIES. This offer includes Smashfries, French Fries, and Sweet Potato Fries. No minimum purchase required.