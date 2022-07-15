Smashburger to Offer Half-Off Eclipse Non-Dairy Shakes this Weekend

To celebrate the incredibly successful launch of its limited-time plant-based shake offerings, fast-casual chain Smashburger will be offering its Eclipse non-dairy shakes for half price from Saturday, July 16 to Sunday, July 17.

These hand-spun, plant-based shakes come in a variety of flavors to satisfy any sweet tooth, including Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Oreo and Tangerine Dream. Customers can claim this deal in-stores by mentioning the promo to their cashier, or on the website/app using the code ECLIPSE.