Smashburger Offering Customers Gas Discount on May 1

From leaving the pump with your wallet feeling $50 lighter to waiting in a trail of cars at your nearest Costco, we’ve all dreaded filling up our gas tanks these past two months. It’s no wonder why—after all, the price of gas has increased by 48 percent within the past 12 months, with the US reaching its highest recorded average gas price ever this past March.

To offset the effects of inflation on guests’ wallets, Smashburger, leading fast casual burger brand, is offering customers a one-day discount of $4.12 (the current average price of a gallon of gas) off any purchase of $15 or more at participating locations on Sunday, May 1.