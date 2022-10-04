Smashburger Offers Free Wings with Orders over $25

To celebrate the launch of their new menu item, traditional bone-in wings, Smashburger is offering a great deal for wing-lovers. Starting today, (October 4th), guests can receive a free order of wings with any purchase over $25. This deal is available until Friday, October 7th.

From spicy to savory – customers can choose from three new wing flavors, including Scorchin’ Hot, BBQ and Garlic Rosemary, and plain wings are also available to order. Customers can take advantage of this limited-time offer in select locations and online by using the code: FREEWINGS.