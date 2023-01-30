Smashburger Partners with jack & annie's to Test New Plant-Based Burger

Smashburger has collaborated with alternative meat brand, jack & annie’s, to test a brand-new plant-based burger for a limited time. The Colorado-based brands partnered to offer a better plant-based burger option for consumers and created a real-plant patty made from simple ingredients like jackfruit, which are not only good for consumers, but also the planet. The Plant-Based Classic Smash Burger will be available in select markets, as part of this test run — Colorado, New York, and New Jersey.

Smashburger has recently taken an aggressive approach to menu innovation and developing a plant-based offering was the natural next step. In search of the right partner, the brand tested a few different recipes before landing on jack & annie’s. Both companies share the same food philosophy rooted in offering delicious crave-worthy food made with high-quality ingredients. jack & annie’s plant-based patty has an incredibly meaty texture, and is made from jackfruit, a nutrient dense and naturally delicious plant, that is lower in fat and calories and a good source of protein and fiber.

The Plant-Based Classic Smash Burger will include American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, Smash Sauce, and ketchup on a toasted bun. Additionally, the jackfruit patty can be substituted in any of Smashburger’s signature burgers, such as Truffle Mushroom Swiss or Spicy Baja Guacamole, offering customers even more vegetarian-friendly options. Typically sold at grocers, this will be the first time jack & annie’s is available at a fast-casual restaurant.