Smashburger, the fast-casual restaurant company that popularized smashed burgers, today announced the promotion of Jim Sullivan to Chief Executive Officer. Sullivan, who has served as President since February, will spearhead strategy and oversee all operations of the business, with a focus on brand positioning and a return to category leadership and growth through franchising and non-traditional unit expansion.

Sullivan’s appointment reflects the strategic progress Smashburger has made over the past six months. During this time the company has launched the largest brand campaign in company history titled ‘Summer of Smash,’ introduced a new everyday value tier and bold menu innovation through items like the Bacon Brisket Smash, as well as a return to unit growth with the opening of its newest location at Detroit Metro Airport. These developments have contributed to improvements in guest satisfaction scores, stronger operational performance, and sustainable growth.

“Jim brings decisive leadership, a clear vision, and a deep understanding of Smashburger’s position in the market,” said Richard CW Shin – Chief Executive Officer, Jollibee Group International and Global Chief Finance & Risk Officer, Jollibee Group. “He has already laid the foundation for a more focused brand that is delivering better food, a stronger guest experience, and renewed momentum across the system. With Jim at the helm, I believe we are entering a new chapter of opportunity for Smashburger—one rooted in a strong guest connection, and a relentless drive to win.”

As CEO, Sullivan will lead the brand repositioning of Smashburger around its core strengths: culinary quality and taste, flawless restaurant execution across all revenue channels, the in-restaurant experience and franchise scalability. He is focused on accelerating franchise development, with a particular emphasis on high-impact, non-traditional growth in venues such as airports and higher education. Sullivan also aims to reinvest in the in-restaurant experience, recognizing the four walls as a critical differentiator in a crowded category.

“Smashburger modernized the technique of smashing burgers and we’re reclaiming that leadership with intention and momentum,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Smashburger. “Our bold flavor, elevated guest experience, and operational discipline give us a distinct edge in a crowded space. With the strategic support of JFC, we are leveraging scale and operational flexibility to drive focused, capital-efficient growth. This is a brand built on craveable taste tailored to today’s consumer and we’re building it to perform over the long-term for our guests, our teams, and our franchisees.”

Sullivan brings more than 25 years of executive and restaurant development experience and is widely recognized for repositioning brands for category leadership and scaling high-growth franchise systems. Before joining the company, Sullivan served as Chief Development Officer at QDOBA, where he oversaw global expansion and new restaurant development. He has also held senior development roles at CKE Restaurant Holdings, Friendly’s Ice Cream, Modern Restaurant Concepts and American Hospitality Concepts, honing deep expertise in brand strategy, real estate and franchise growth.