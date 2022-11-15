Smashburger Promotes Wings with Help of Denver Broncos Player Javonte Williams

Denver Bronco’s running back, Javonte Williams (#33), has officially teamed up with national burger brand Smashburger to promote the brand’s latest menu extension: Wings!

The best part of this partnership? In honor of #33’s love of Wings, the popular menu item will be offered at 33% off every Thursday from 11/17 to 12/15.

This offer is valid for any flavor of Wings and applicable for up to two (2) orders of Wings maximum per transaction. The promotion cannot be combined with any other discounts or coupons and consumers should use code: Javonte33 in stores and online.