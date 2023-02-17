Smashburger Releases Macaroni-Shaped Body Pillow in Honor of New S’mac & Cheese Burger

On the heels of Singles Awareness Day, Smashburger, the better burger fast casual restaurant, is supplying comfort nationwide with its fresh new take on America’s two favorite foods: burgers and mac & cheese. Starting today, the new S’mac & Cheese Burger is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide. In honor of this launch, Smashburger is giving away a select amount of limited-edition macaroni-shaped body pillows, suitable for those needing a little extra comfort these days. Guests can visit Smashburger’s Instagram page and enter for a chance to win an exclusive body pillow inspired by the dish*.

“As a leader in the fast casual space, Smashburger is proud to be at the forefront of taste innovation – constantly pushing the boundaries of flavor with quality ingredients to create delectable new menu items,” says Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. “For this dish, we’re using our proprietary smashing technique to smash the mac and cheese on the grill to create a crispy and flavorful baked cheese layer before adding it to the burger. It’s something we’ve never seen done before and know our guests will love it as much as we do!”

Paired with Certified Angus Beef, topped with American cheese and stacked on toasted artisan classic buns, the S’mac & Cheese Burger is set to satisfy that craving for tasty comfort. Guests can also modify any existing burger or sandwich build to add the S’mac & Cheese layer, such as the newly returned Scorchin’ Chicken Sandwich – back by popular demand. Those who try the new dish from Wednesday, February 15th through Monday, March 6th, will receive 50% off the S’mac & Cheese when ordering online or through the Smashburger mobile app**.

Guests can order Smashburger for take-out (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com, mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub.

For a chance to win, guests must follow Smashburger on Instagram, comment on the in-feed pillow post, tag three friends that love Mac & Cheese in the comments and utilize the hashtag #Smashfan within their comment. For official giveaway rules and details, please visit www.smashburger.com/smac-and-win.

Guests can redeem in-store, online or through the Smashburger app by using the promo code “SMAC50.” Offer valid at participating locations from February 15th, 2023 through Monday, March 6th, 2023.