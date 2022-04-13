Smashburger Releases New Catering Menu

Although the COVID-19 pandemic halted traditional catering, businesses have started to welcome workers back in-office, and as a result, have increased demand for off-premises catering and group dining options. What’s more, according to a recent report, the number of consumers working from home at the beginning of 2022 dropped to a new pandemic low of 14.4 percent. To better meet these demands and serve new customers who have returned to the office, Smashburger worked diligently to enhance the menu offerings for its catering program, which include options like:

Build-Your-Own Smashburger Bar (made for 10 person increments) - Everything you need to build your own burger. Includes individually wrapped burgers with your choice of up to 2 protein types on a toasted bun. Also includes individually packaged condiments with choice of American or Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, Smash Sauce, mayo and ketchup.

Build-Your-Own Smashburger Bar Variety Option (made for 10 person increments) - Includes an assortment of individually wrapped burgers with 4 beef, 2 Crispy Chicken, 2 Grilled Chicken and 2 Black Bean on a toasted bun. Also includes individually packaged condiments with choice of American or Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, Smash Sauce, mayo and ketchup.

Crispy Chicken Tender Bar (made for 10 person increments and contains 30 tenders total) - Crispy Chicken Tenders with Ranch, BBQ and Ketchup dipping sauce.

Individual Boxed Meals – A classic entrée is accompanied by your choice of side, with cookies and drinks available as add-ons (breakfast, salad and vegetarian options are also accessible).

Entrees include the Breakfast Smashburger, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, Bacon and Egg Sandwich, Classic Smashburger, Chicken Tenders, Cobb Salad and Vegetarian Smashburger.

Sides include Chips, SmashTots (the most popular side on Smashburger’s menu), Bacon, House Salad and Crispy Chicken Tenders.

Smashburger’s catering menu also offers assorted drinks, Chocolate Chip cookies from Sweet Streets and a variety of a la carte menu items for consumers to enjoy. The catering menu offerings start at $7 per person and will vary depending on the location and specific number of people you are looking to serve. Guests can place catering orders directly on Smashburger.com or EZCater.com.