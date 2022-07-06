Smashburger Releases REESE’S PIECES Cookie Dough Milkshake

Beating the summer heat just got easier as Smashburger has released its REESE’S PIECES Cookie Dough milkshake. The delicious frozen treat is available for a limited time at 188 participating restaurants nationwide.
Reese’s Pieces is among the top preferred toppings and mix-in ingredients for frozen treats, and these hand-spun milkshakes are made with Häagen Dazs ice cream and REESE’S PIECES Cookie Dough.
Customers can try this new milkshake at Smashburger locations through in-restaurant dining, drive-thru or through home delivery services.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.