Smashburger Slices $50 Off Catering Orders for Limited Time

To celebrate the launch of their new menu item traditional bone-in wings, Smashburger is offering a great deal for consumers to enjoy while watching this weekend’s NFL face-offs. Long week or minimal time to prepare for upcoming gameday watch parties or tailgates? Smashburger’s catering has you covered.

Starting this Wednesday, October 19th, until Tuesday, October 25th, consumers will receive $50 off any catering order of more than $300.

Customers can choose from a Burger Bar to enjoy the brand’s signature Smash Burger or try the latest Wing flavors, including Scorchin’ Hot, BBQ, Garlic Rosemary, and plain wings are also available to order. This limited-time offer is available in select locations and online!