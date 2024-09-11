Leading fast-casual better burger brand Smashburger announced the recent appointment of Jim Sullivan as Chief Development Officer. In his new role, Sullivan is responsible for overseeing all facets of restaurant development, including market planning, site selection and franchise sales, with a strategic focus on elevating Smashburger’s brand identity in the fast-casual space.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim Sullivan as Smashburger’s new Chief Development Officer,” said Denise Nelsen, CEO of Smashburger. “Jim brings unparalleled expertise, passion and a deep understanding of the fast-casual industry that will be instrumental in driving our ambitious expansion plans both domestically and internationally. His leadership and vision will be game changers for our brand, and we are excited to see how he will elevate Smashburger to new heights and solidify our position as a household name.”

Officially settling into his role in June 2024, Sullivan brings over 25 years of food and beverage expertise to Smashburger. Prior to joining the company, he served as Chief Development Officer at QDOBA, where he led global expansion and new restaurant development. His extensive experience also includes developmental leadership positions at CKE Restaurant Holdings, Friendly’s Ice Cream and American Hospitality Concepts, where he further developed his expertise in real estate, franchise development and site acquisition management.

“I’m honored to join Smashburger’s leadership team and work closely with our dedicated team members and franchisees to foster a culture of continuous growth and development,” said Jim Sullivan, Chief Development Officer of Smashburger. “Smashburger’s commitment to culinary innovation is truly inspiring, and I’m excited to lead the brand’s expansion initiatives while elevating the guest experience.”