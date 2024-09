Next Thursday, September 12th, Smashburger is offering their creamy hand-spun Häagen-Dazs milkshakes for just $3. Choose from flavors like chocolate, vanilla, Oreo, and more – including dairy-free options with Eclipse ice cream (where available).

Guests can redeem this deal alongside any purchase and use promo code SHAKES to get the deal all day. This special deal is available only in-store and for pick-up orders via the app or website*.

*Not applicable with delivery