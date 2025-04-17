This Easter Weekend Smashburger is offering a delicious deal—4 Classic Smash Singles for just $20 available April 19–20 in-store, online, and through the Smashburger app (beef only, not valid on third-party delivery apps).

Whether you’re fueling up for an Easter egg hunt or just want an easy meal the whole crew will love, it’s the perfect pick for the holiday weekend. To redeem, guests can mention the deal in-store or select the “4 Classics for $20” bundle online or in the Smashburger app.*

*Note: The “4 Classics for $20” offer is available as a bundle under the Smashburgers category. Please note that adding four individual burgers separately will not trigger the promo pricing—you must select the designated bundle to receive the offer.