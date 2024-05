In honor of National Hamburger Day, leading burger brand Smashburger will be offering $5 Classic Singles* all day Tuesday, May 28th at participating locations.

Guests can claim this deal in-store or through Smashburger’s website/app by using the code: CLASSIC24.

*Offer available for Classic Singles – Classic Smash Burger, Classic Smash Turkey Burger, Classic Smash Black Bean Burger, Classic Smash Veggie Burger