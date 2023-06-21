Smashburger Unveils Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger

To celebrate the official start of summer, Smashburger has introduced a new limited-time dish, the Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger. Authentically inspired by the regional flavors of South Carolina's gold mustard-based BBQ sauce and Kansas City style burnt ends, the Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger is a delicious take on the classic summer dish BBQ fans know and love, burnt ends, and is available starting today until August 29th at Smashburger locations nationwide.

"At Smashburger, we're proud of our unwavering commitment to culinary innovation and staying on top of relevant consumer dining trends," says Scott Johnson, Head of Marketing, North America Division for Smashburger and Jollibee Foods Corp. "We noticed burnt ends were a top food trend in 2022 and the Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger is our unique spin on the favorite American BBQ dish we know our guests will enjoy."

Featuring 8 hour slow-cooked burnt ends topped with a tangy, mustardy Carolina-style BBQ sauce, pickles, draped with melty aged cheddar cheese and served on a soft Parker House Roll, this entree is sure to be the perfect savory dish for BBQ fans and connoisseurs alike. Starting at $11.99, the Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger comes freshly made and ready to order after being smoked to perfection and hand-tossed in a delicious BBQ sauce.

"This new savory offering is an exciting one that I am proud to bring to Smashburger," adds Ty Goerke, Head Chef and Culinary Innovation Director at Smashburger. "Comprised of 100% authentic hardwood smoked burnt ends created with a classic Texas style smoked pork and no artificial flavors, the limited-time dish emphasizes Smashburger's unconventional culinary twist on a burger that will be sure to satisfy BBQ lovers everywhere."

Guests can order Smashburger for take-out (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com, mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub.