Smashburger Unveils First Full Bar Restaurant in Denver

Smashburger is bringing more of its signature burgers to the Mile High City with the opening of a new restaurant on Friday, March 25, at 200 Quebec St., in Lowry Town Center. Brand new to the menu – cocktails and beer.

The new location is the first Smashburger to open with a full bar offering a variety of ice-cold beers on draft and cans along with signature cocktails such as Blackberry Smash, Smoke & Spice Margarita, Smash Rum Punch, Coconut Mule and more.

The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, April 2nd with a Happy Hour special from 4-6 p.m. featuring a $10 draft beer with a Classic Burger. Attendees will also enjoy Smashburger swag and Colorado Rockies giveaways, while supplies last.

The Happy Hour special will be available every Friday and Saturday through the month of April.

"This new Smashburger concept sets itself apart from our traditional locations with an elevated dining experience and we are thrilled to bring our first full bar restaurant to our hometown in Denver,” said Carl Bachmann, President of Smashburger. "Now the residents near Lowry Town Center and the surrounding community will have the opportunity to enjoy a great tasting, high quality burger accompanied by a refreshing cocktail or beer, all at an affordable price."

Smashburger uses only 100% fresh (never frozen) Certified Angus Beef for its burgers, which are smashed on a hot seasoned grill in an open kitchen. The menu also features grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, and fresh salads, with signature sides like Crispy Brussels Sprouts and SmashFries. For a sweet treat, customers can enjoy hand-spun milkshakes. Eye-openers include the Breakfast Smash® Burger, topped with an egg, bacon, and aged cheddar on toasted brioche.