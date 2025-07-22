Smashburger is turning up the heat this summer with a new menu built on bold flavors, culinary craft, and unbeatable value. The “Summer of Smash” celebrates Smashburger’s iconic culinary swagger and signature smashing technique, while delivering premium quality at a price that respects the wallet.

The lineup showcases a range of craveable new offerings like All-Angus Big Dogs, Loaded Sides, the return of the fan-favorite Smoked Brisket Bacon Smash and more. Designed to elevate the art of the Smash, the new menu leans into premium ingredients, creative innovation, and the taste obsession that made Smashburger a household name.

“Smashburger was built on the iconic, craveable technique of the OG Smash, and with this menu, we’re building on our culinary legacy, focusing on quality, flavor and innovation,” said Tom Ryan, Co-Founder of Smashburger. “These elements have always been the driving forces of our brand, and now with ‘Summer of Smash,’ we’re taking the love of craveable great taste to the next level.”

Introducing the $4.99 All-The-Time Menu

For the first time ever, Smashburger is launching a nationwide $4.99 All-The-Time Menu that delivers unbeatable value while staying true to the iconic sear and flavor Smashburger is known for. Featuring the All-American Burger, Deluxe Burger, and the new Americana Big Dog, this menu redefines expectations of what’s possible with Certified Angus Beef and Angus Beef – making premium, crave-worthy quality more accessible than ever.

Meet the All-Angus Big Dogs

Smashburger’s new All-Angus Big Dogs are made with 100% Angus Beef and weigh in at a quarter pound each. Split and butter-grilled, they’re served on a toasted New England roll and topped with bold, great-tasting classics. Options include:

Americana Big Dog: Ketchup, mustard, sweet relish, diced red onions

Bacon Cheese Big Dog: Applewood smoked bacon, creamy cheese sauce, aged shredded cheddar

Chili Cheese Big Dog: Creamy cheese sauce, all-beef chili, aged shredded cheddar

Chili Cheese Jalapeño Big Dog: Creamy cheese sauce, all-beef chili, aged shredded cheddar, jalapeño slices

Go Big with Loaded Sides

It’s not just about the entrées. Celebrating a love for bold flavor freedom and endless variety, Smashburger is taking fan-favorite sides – like SmashFries, Smash Tots, Crispy Brussels Sprouts and more – to the next level too. Guests can now make loaded sides a reality, by adding cheese, bacon and cheese, chili cheese, or chili, cheese, and jalapeños to any other side, creating 32 different combinations.

Additional “Summer of Smash” Highlights

Smoked Brisket Bacon Smash: Back and better than ever, the Smoked Brisket Bacon Smash features authentic Texas smoked brisket, slow smoked for over 14 hours using hardwoods for rich, deep flavor. Served on a soft, buttery Parker House Roll, this burger delivers a smoky experience that’s sure to satisfy both new and returning guests.

Create Your Own: A new way to fully customize the burger experience! From bun to protein, cheese, toppings, and more, guests now have unlimited possibilities to build their perfect smash burger, just the way they like it.

The new Chilled Chicken Chef Salad is a fresh, tasty, and protein-packed option for guests, while the new Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake handspun with premium Häagen-Dazs® ice cream is the perfect cool-down treat.

“With this new menu launch, we’re expanding our offerings to bring standout variety to the table, without ever compromising on the taste, quality, and value that define our brand,” said Jim Sullivan, President at Smashburger. “Whether you’re craving something classic or bold, our new lineup offers something for everyone, all at a price that keeps us more than competitive.”

Starting today, guests can enjoy the new $4.99 All-The-Time Menu and other limited time “Summer of Smash” items at Smashburger restaurants nationwide.