Smashburger Unveils Sweet Thai Chili Wing Flavor

Smashburger is bringing a bold new flavor to your Sunday football spread this season. Starting today for a limited time only, Smashburger’s new Sweet Thai Chili Wings are available nationwide.

This fresh flavor brings an Asian twist to the popular handheld chicken dish and creates a craveability factor with the enhanced flavor complexity and depth. Each order includes six traditional bone-in wings tossed with a garlicky and finger-licking Sweet Thai Chili sauce.

What’s more, Smashburger is kicking off the 2023 NFL season with a promotion for all wing-lovers. From September 7th to 11th, customers can purchase any flavor of the brand’s famous wings online or in-store for just $6.