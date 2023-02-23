Smashburger's Announces Return of Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich

Smashburger is bringing back its Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich for a limited time starting today, February 22nd. The brand is also offering a BOGO deal starting today (2/22) and every Friday from March 3 until Friday, April 7.

The promotion offers guests who purchase the Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich an additional Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich for free. Starting at $7.99, the savory lent-friendly and pescatarian-friendly limited-time menu item contains wild-caught Pacific Cod lightly dipped in a signature batter, and served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and creamy tartar sauce.