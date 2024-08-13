The U.K. based freshly Smashed Hamburger chain Smacks Hamburgers, has just launched in Dubai.

August saw the opening of the very striking looking burger chain in Motor City, Dubai.

Smacks Hamburgers is the UK’s no1 viral burger chain with over 23 million organic views of it’s high-quality burgers on TikTok and Instagram.

Smacks burgers are different because they contain only 100% Angus beef, which is freshly ground in-store every day and the patties are then smashed into a mouth-watering patty. No other burger chain does this. It means that they are made fresh, and they taste amazing.

The 100% Halal menu also offers fresh chicken, a bespoke range of Smacks sauces, hot and cold drinks and options for vegetarians and kids.

The burger chain is popular with a range of audiences and has a youthful vibe, being supported by Hip-Hop duo Krept & Konan.

Smacks meals sell from breakfast late into the night and the Dubai store is open until 3 a.m.

Customer loyalty is extremely high and 50%+ of the food is ordered for take-away.

“Customers absolutely love our food. It tastes like nothing else. It’s so good, you’ll want to try the whole menu! We’re delighted that Dubai residents and holiday makers are now able to experience our food,” said Mark Salter, Franchise Director.

Smacks Hamburgers were launched into London UK in 2021 and already have 10 franchised stores with a further 22 in the pipeline.

The company is privately owned by food and tech expert Kaysor Ali and he is supported by an experienced management team that includes Oliver Bird, Director of Operations (top chef ex- Burger & Lobster and the Goodman’s Group) and Mark Salter, Franchise Director (ex- For Aisha packaged foods).

“We chose Motor City for our entry into Dubai and UAE due to its surrounding demographics and geographical location. The Smacks store is fantastically positioned to serve the surrounding highly populated areas packed with a variety of residents including ex-pats, families and professionals. Motor City is home to other major global brands such as Shake Shack, Wendy’s, Daves Hot Chicken, Starbucks to name a few. We love being right in the mix,” said Kaysor Ali.

Next steps for the fast-growing chain is to open many more stores across the UK and then they launch into the USA with the first store in Virginia in 2025. The company is also in the midst of its first investment raise to expedite store growth and welcomes enquiries from prospective investors.