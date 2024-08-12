Smokey Mo’s TX BBQ, the authentic Texas barbecue chain with 19 locations throughout Central Texas, is celebrating back-to-school with $1 breakfast tacos on Friday, August 16, 2024.

All participating Smokey Mo’s locations will provide this limited-time, in-store-only offer of $1 for two-item tacos (guests can add brisket for an extra charge of 75 cents until 10:30 AM). Guests can order up to four tacos per person, with each taco containing two of the following options: egg, bacon, chorizo, sausage, potatoes, refried beans, cheese, and brisket.

“We’re excited to support our community again this year with a great deal on our freshly made breakfast tacos to kick the year off right,” said Craig Haley, President of Smokey Mo’s. “In addition to our direct support of schools through fundraisers, donations, and sponsorships, our back-to-school taco offer also supports parents and families during this busy time!”

The breakfast menu is available at all Smokey Mo’s locations until 10:30 AM, with a limit of four tacos per person. In addition to the breakfast taco, guests can also order breakfast bowls with egg and two additions of either bacon, chorizo, sausage, potatoes, refried beans, cheese, and/or brisket.