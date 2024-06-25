This summer, Smokey Mo’s BBQ is adding new rotating desserts and sides to their lineup.
Smokey Mo’s guests have enthusiastically embraced limited-time menu items, including Pork Belly Burnt Ends and Buttermilk Chess Pies. The success of LTOs for the veteran barbecue chain has led to a new offering of desserts and sides to join the roster this summer:
- Fresh and crunchy garden side salad
- Citrusy tart key lime pie with freshly squeezed limes
Guests will be able to enjoy the key lime pie and side salad at all Smokey Mo’s locations across Central Texas.