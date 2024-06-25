This summer, Smokey Mo’s BBQ is adding new rotating desserts and sides to their lineup.

Smokey Mo’s guests have enthusiastically embraced limited-time menu items, including Pork Belly Burnt Ends and Buttermilk Chess Pies. The success of LTOs for the veteran barbecue chain has led to a new offering of desserts and sides to join the roster this summer:

Fresh and crunchy garden side salad

Citrusy tart key lime pie with freshly squeezed limes

Guests will be able to enjoy the key lime pie and side salad at all Smokey Mo’s locations across Central Texas.