Smokey Mo’s BBQ, the beloved Texas barbecue chain that serves in-house smoked barbecue and offers fast, friendly, modern service, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with its communities. On Friday, July 25, the barbecue restaurant is hosting a day full of tasty deals at all locations, plus honoring its Central Texas roots at its Cypress Creek location.

Thanks to its loyal rewards members, Smokey Mo’s BBQ is offering the Sloppy Mo Sandwich or the Chopped Beef Sandwich for only $5 during lunch and dinner hours, plus $2 small fountain drinks all day long, available in-store and online at all locations.

In addition to the delicious rewards deals, the original Smokey Mo’s BBQ location in Cedar Park will host a celebratory event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with even more fun, including $5 sandwich specials, giveaways, spin-the-wheel prizes, free koozies (while they last!), surprises, and a “pose like Mo” photo booth.

“25 years is a milestone that means so much to us. It’s a true testament to our community involvement, loyal guests and barbecue lovers, and charitable initiatives over the past two and a half decades,” said Craig Haley, President of Smokey Mo’s BBQ. “Seeing where we started and where we are now, I couldn’t be prouder of each and every location and team member. We hope to serve our Texas communities for years to come.”

For 25 years, Smokey Mo’s BBQ has grown into a beloved Texas barbecue restaurant with more than 20 locations and counting. Offering a menu of smoked in house meats, house-made sides, and family-friendly service, Smokey Mo’s BBQ is continuing to expand and bring its delicious food to more Texas communities.