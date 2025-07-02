Smokey Mo’s BBQ, a neighborhood favorite known for fast, friendly service and classic Texas barbecue smoked in-house daily, announced the addition of Ryan Eardley as its new Vice President of Finance. With over a decade of financial leadership across a variety of industries, Eardley brings deep expertise and a forward-thinking approach to support the brand’s continued growth and long-term success.

Eardley brings a well-rounded background in finance, franchise development, and operations to this role. He has held senior finance roles at several renowned brands, including almost 10 years at Freebirds World Burrito, building scalable systems that drive both corporate performance and franchisee success. His strategic mindset and passion for sustainable growth make him a strong addition to the Smokey Mo’s leadership team.

“I’m thrilled to join the Smokey Mo’s team during such a pivotal time for the brand as it embarks on a renewed franchise growth journey,” said Eardley. “The brand’s commitment to warm hospitality, bold flavors, and neighborhood charm aligns with my passion for promoting meaningful guest experiences and supporting franchisees as they bring Smokey Mo’s to more communities. It’s an exciting time for Smokey Mo’s and I’m confident the brand will continue to drive impressive growth and restaurant successes throughout 2025 and beyond.”

As VP of Finance, Eardley will focus on guiding the financial strategy of Smokey Mo’s as the brand continues to expand across Texas and beyond. His insights will help ensure the brand remains financially strong while growing in a way that honors its deep-rooted community values.

“We’re honored to welcome Ryan to the Smokey Mo’s team and are eager to leverage his expertise to support our brand goals,” said Craig Haley, President of Smokey Mo’s. “His experience and financial acumen are exactly what we need as we look to the future. Ryan’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us scale responsibly and continue delivering the authentic Texas BBQ experience our guests love.”

As Smokey Mo’s celebrates 25 years, the brand is turning up the heat, setting its sights on accelerated franchise expansion in key growth markets across Texas and beyond. Smokey Mo’s has been a beloved staple in 20+ communities across Central Texas for decades, known for its warm hospitality, bold flavors, and neighborhood charm. Now, as it enters its next chapter, the brand is leaning into its refreshed restaurant model built for today’s BBQ fan, featuring simplified operations and a modernized design. Texas barbecue is a growing, unsaturated segment within the QSR space, one that Smokey Mo’s has been dominating for years. From its high-value and high-ticket products to its wide-open growth potential, Smokey Mo’s perfectly complements an existing restaurant portfolio.

The ideal Smokey Mo’s franchisee is community-driven, operations-minded, and passionate about great BBQ. Whether they’re experienced multi-unit operators or first-time entrepreneurs with local ties, Smokey Mo’s offers an accessible path to ownership, backed by a proven playbook and committed leadership.