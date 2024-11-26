Smokey Mo’s BBQ, the beloved Texas barbecue chain known for its smoked in-house classic Texas barbecue and fast and friendly service, is honored to be awarded the Greater Austin Top Workplaces Award of 2024. This year, the Austin American-Statesman and USA Today recognized over 100 companies and organizations in Austin, Texas, as Top Workplaces, and Smokey Mo’s BBQ is proud to be recognized amongst the best in the city. The Top Workplaces committee chooses its honorees each year through extensive research on employee and guest satisfaction and excellent results on company-wide workplace surveys.

“A positive and supportive work environment is at the heart of everything we do at Smokey Mo’s BBQ. Our team’s dedication and passion for delivering the best barbecue and service truly shine through, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that commitment recognized with this Top Workplaces award,” said Gini Quiroz, Vice President of HR at Smokey Mo’s BBQ. “Being named a Top Workplace is not only a great honor but also a powerful recruiting tool that helps us attract the best talent from our local communities. With strong leadership in every location, we are committed to fostering an environment where team members feel valued, empowered, and excited to grow with us.”

Smokey Mo’s BBQ deeply values employee satisfaction, and this award is a reflection of the passion and dedication its employees bring to work every day. The Austin Top Workplaces Award is a testament to the company culture, constant innovation, and room for growth at Smokey Mo’s BBQ. As the company continues to expand across Texas through corporate and franchisee growth, it will continue to stay true to its positive culture and brand values that attract and retain top-tier restaurant industry professionals.

For more than 20 years, Smokey Mo’s BBQ has served smoked in-house classic Texas barbecue to guests in Central Texas. With 20 locations and counting, Smokey Mo’s BBQ is continuing to expand with plans for corporate-owned growth in Central Texas.