Smokey Mo’s BBQ, a neighborhood favorite known for fast, friendly service and classic Texas barbecue smoked in-house daily, has signed a lease to open a new restaurant in Bastrop, Texas by November 2025. Located in the Burleson Crossing Shopping Center, this corporate-owned restaurant marks the brand’s 22nd location and underscores Smokey Mo’s commitment to strategic growth in high-opportunity markets.

Now celebrating 25 years in business, Smokey Mo’s is entering its most ambitious expansion phase to date. With recent openings and development activity across Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, and with $1.9 million in average unit sales*, the brand is quickly becoming a standout opportunity in the fast-casual barbecue category. In addition to growing its corporate footprint, Smokey Mo’s is actively expanding through franchise development with experienced operators across Texas and beyond.

“Expanding into Bastrop is a meaningful move as we continue scaling with purpose,” said Craig Haley, President of Smokey Mo’s BBQ. “This community is growing fast, especially with its emergence as a tech hub east of Austin—and it aligns perfectly with our model. Our 25th anniversary marks not just a milestone, but a momentum shift. We’re building something special here, and we’re inviting franchise partners to grow with us.”

The menu at Smokey Mo’s features a variety of slow-smoked meats prepared fresh daily, including brisket, turkey, pork, chicken, and sausage—served by the plate, sandwich, or. Fan favorites like roasted creamed corn, green beans, their signature Chopped Baker, and banana pudding round out the lineup, along with a housemade breakfast offering that includes tacos and bowls, alongside their branded salsas. With options for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering, the brand is built to meet the needs of BBQ lovers on any schedule.

The upcoming Bastrop location will serve as a convenient, go-to BBQ spot for families, commuters, and locals looking for authentic Texas flavor in a fast-casual setting. Beyond the food, it will bring new jobs to the community and further cement Smokey Mo’s reputation as a welcoming, reliable presence in growing neighborhoods.

As the brand scales, it’s also modernizing, from a refreshed restaurant design that optimizes flow and function to technology tools that support streamlined operations, digital ordering, and real-time business insights. With flexible buildouts, a hands-on leadership team, and a proven playbook, Smokey Mo’s is well-positioned for growth with first-time entrepreneurs and experienced multi-unit operators.