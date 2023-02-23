Smokey Mo’s BBQ Taps Leslie Ternes Smith as VP of Marketing

The Texas-classic barbecue restaurant, Smokey Mo’s BBQ kicked off a year of planned growth by adding a new branding and marketing expert, Leslie Ternes Smith, to the team as Vice President of Marketing.

Smith brings her extensive marketing knowledge to a growing Smokey Mo’s brand and franchising expansion program. She has significant marketing insight, having worked for brands such as Juicy Couture, as Vice President of Global Marketing, and Tiff’s Treats as Vice President of Brand Marketing.

“As we enter this highly anticipated phase of Smokey Mo’s, we want to move strategically to

introduce the brand to new customers and continue to strengthen our ties to our communities,” says Smith. “Our guests love Smokey Mo’s because of our quality ingredients, our freshly smoked meat, and our friendly teams. I’m so excited to be part of expanding our vision to be the best neighborhood barbecue in Texas.”

Smokey Mo’s prides itself on in-house smoked meats. With many locations throughout Central Texas, the company has high ambitions to expand its franchising efforts to other Texas cities, and beyond.

“With Leslie’s proven track record of leading brands through successful marketing campaigns, she is a fantastic addition to the Smokey Mo’s marketing team,” adds Craig Haley, President, of Smokey Mo’s BBQ. “As we continue to grow our brand through opening new corporate stores and expanding in the franchise market, Leslie will be a huge part of making our growth plans a success.”