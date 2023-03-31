Smokey Mo's BBQ Unveils New Lunch Menu Specials

The Texas barbecue joint, Smokey Mo’s BBQ, announced new lunch menu specials that are both budget-friendly and packed with delicious in-house smoked meats. The lunch specials offer guests a variety of mouthwatering barbecue options on weekdays from 10:30 AM-2 PM.

The new Smokey Mo’s lunch specials are bursting with flavor and are priced at $10 or under to ensure the most bang for your buck. Each meal is served with a savory mouthwatering side, and refreshing sweet tea or fountain drink. Guests can choose from the following options:

Lunch Plate Combo

⅓ lb of any perfectly seasoned in-house smoked meat including brisket, pork loin, sausage, turkey, pork ribs, or chicken served with a side and drink



Lunch Wrap Combo

Any juicy smoked meat tucked in a flour or corn tortilla, topped with gooey cheese and tasty barbecue condiments served with a side and drink



Lunch Sandwich Combo

A hearty barbecue sandwich with any tender meat on a warm-toasted bun served with a side and drink



Lunch Baker Combo

Presenting ½ of a classic steamy baked potato as the main course, topped with melty butter, sour cream, cheese, chives, and any choice of smokey chopped barbecue meat served with a side and drink

“We carefully curated each of our favorite menu options into the perfect lunch portion designed to fuel you up for the rest of your day,” says Chad Krause, Head Pitmaster at Smokey Mo’s. “The Smokey Mo's Lunch Specials are easy on your wallet! They can be ordered in person or online for pick up or delivery, and are always ready fast and friendly. You never have to spend a fortune for delicious barbecue at Smokey Mo's.”

Smokey Mo’s barbecue is guaranteed to satisfy those mid-day brisket cravings. These lunch specials can be enjoyed at all Smokey Mo’s restaurants in Central Texas for dine-in, carryout, or ordered online for pick-up or delivery. Don’t miss out on the chance to indulge in a tender in-house smoked meat lunch.