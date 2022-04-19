Smokey Mo’s TX BBQ Ramps Up Texas Expansion

Smokey Mo’s TX BBQ, an authentic Texas barbeque chain with 16 locations throughout Central Texas, begins expansion in major Texas cities with a rebranded look as the company primes for franchise growth.

Smokey Mo’s is executing a bold growth strategy, opening more corporate stores and franchise opportunities with the goal of adding 32 locations to the company by 2025. The company is focusing on expansion in Austin and San Antonio, followed by Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth and the Waco-Temple-Bryan area.

“We are committed to growing our footprint with enthusiastic franchise partners to bring this authentic barbeque to even more local communities,” says Craig Haley, president of Smokey Mo’s. “I’m exceptionally proud to bring delicious Smokey Mo’s fare to new communities with our brand new look to reflect who we are at our core.”

The significant growth comes with a refresh to the company’s branding, created by Love & War. The new brand elements are designed to better represent Smokey Mo’s Texas roots, big personality and fun-loving attitude, which shine through in the barbecue joint’s new store prototype for future builds.

Smokey Mo’s supports franchisees with site selection, design, construction and more. Significant investments have been made in technology including a fully integrated POS system, software to manage food costs, and online training and payroll.