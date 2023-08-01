Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza Opens Self-Pour Taproom in Arkansas

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza, the fast-casual franchise famous for its oak wood-fired pizza creations, is celebrating the grand opening of Arkansas’s first self-pour taproom experience at its Fayetteville location today, August 1, 2023.

The new self-serve Taproom features a 40-tap draft system powered by iPourIt technology. Guests of legal drinking age can explore details for each beverage on touchscreens above the taps and pour anywhere from one to twelve ounces at a time. RFID technology is used to control the taps and track the ounces poured. A rotating selection of different beers, wines, and mixed drinks will be available.

Owners Ben and Monica Roberts of So Good Restaurant Group LLC, opened the franchise restaurant earlier this year with over 500 customers during its first operating weekend. In preparation for the launch of the Taproom experience, the group has been working with the local government to pass new legislation that allows the use of self-pour beverage technology in the state of Arkansas for the first time.

“With the iPourIt system, we’re able to provide a novel experience and destination for our customers to enjoy over and over again while generating additive revenue,” says Ben. “We’ve worked hard to bring this technology to Arkansas for the past year, knowing that the benefits provided for both restaurant owners and customers will empower businesses to be successful in the years ahead.”

To mark the official launch of the new self-pour tap wall experience, Smokin’ Oak has a series of special events planned throughout the week, including free pizza during lunch Friday through Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm and a 50% discount on all pours from the self-pour tap wall all weekend:

Tuesday, August 1: Trivia Night with Geeks Who Drink starting at 7 pm

Wednesday, August 2: Singo! Music Bingo - 80’s Nights starting at 6:30 pm

Thursday, August 3: Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting + VIP Influencer Event

Friday, August 4: Friends! Trivia Night starting at 8 pm

Saturday, August 5: Cornhole Tournament from 2-6 pm

Smokin’ Oak has partnered with iPourIt to open all six of its Taproom concepts operating throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, and Texas. Two additional locations are slated to open in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX and Clifton, CO in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to be selected as the self-pour partner for Smokin’ Oak’s Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom concept,” Darren Nicholson, VP of Sales at iPourIt says. “As a leader in the self-pour industry, we recognize how difficult it can be to change local laws to allow self-pour technology. We commend Ben and Monica for this work and we’re excited for everyone in the state of Arkansas to have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of self-pour.”