Smoothie Factory + Kitchen, a smoothie and kitchen QSR, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest co-branded Red Mango in Westerville, Ohio. The opening event is on August 9 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at 113 Westerville Plaza. In celebration of the opening, guests can expect day-of promotions, giveaways and fun activities for all to enjoy.

The Smoothie Factory + Kitchen and Red Mango grand opening event will include unbeatable offers for the guests like:

Buy one, get one free frozen yogurt (in-store only, available all day)

Buy one, get one 50% off smoothies (in-store only, available all day)

The first 50 people in line for the event will receive free frozen yogurt or free smoothies for a year— while supplies last.

Individuals can also participate in winning prizes via social media before the opening. To win a $25 gift card, participants must follow Smoothie Factory + Kitchen Westerville on Facebook, like, comment, and share the giveaway post using the #NewRedMangoWesterville & #NewSFKWesterville hashtags. Five winners will be chosen and announced the week of August 4, 2025.

Smoothie Factory + Kitchen Westerville is locally owned by Hiren Patel.“Westerville isn’t just where we work, it’s who we serve. This community is our foundation and we’re here to give back in every way we can,” said Patel. “The most rewarding part of ownership is seeing the impact we can have on our team and in the community. Helping people grow, gain confidence, and feel supported is what matters most to me. With the opening of our new Smoothie Factory + Kitchen and Red Mango, we have an opportunity to keep building on that. Our team is ready to be part of something meaningful and make a lasting difference in Westerville.”

The new Westerville location will provide local guests with a fun and familiar space to enjoy Smoothie Factory + Kitchen favorites such as smoothies free of added sugar and preservatives, all-natural fresh-pressed juices, nutrient-rich power bowls, toasts, folds and more. The location will also feature Red Mango frozen yogurt. Guests can expect a quick-service restaurant coupled with a customizable self-serve experience of delicious frozen yogurt flavors, additional swirl combinations, and toppings.

“Hiren is a welcome addition to the BRIX family of brands. He’s an experienced business owner with a track record of success building high-performance teams and growing communities,” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings. “I’m confident that the opening of the new Smoothie Factory + Kitchen and co-branded Red Mango will be a huge success in the Westerville community.”