Smoothie Factory + Kitchen, a smoothie and kitchen QSR, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest co-branded Red Mango in Prosper, Texas. The opening event is on May 17 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at 1470 W. Frontier Parkway, Suite 102. In celebration of the opening, guests can expect day-of promotions, giveaways and activities for all to enjoy.

The Smoothie Factory + Kitchen and Red Mango grand opening event will include unbeatable offers for the guests like:

Buy one, get one free frozen yogurt (in-store only, available all day)

Buy one, get one 50% off smoothies (in-store only, available all day)

Enter a raffle for a chance to win free Red Mango froyo for a year (smallest cup size available in-store).

Enter a raffle for a chance to win free Smoothie Factory + Kitchen smoothies for a year (smallest cup size available in-store).

Giveaways of unique gifts and prizes throughout the day

Individuals can also participate in winning prizes via social media before the opening. To win a $25 gift card, participants must follow Smoothie + Factory + Kitchen Prosper on Facebook, like, comment, and share the giveaway post using the #NewRedMangoProsper and #NewSFKProsper hashtags. Five winners will be chosen and announced on Friday, May 23.

Smoothie Factory + Kitchen Prosper is locally owned by Lanford and Chianna Rodgers. Lanford, a former Illinois State Trooper and independent insurance business owner, chose to channel his passion for leadership, independence, and community into a new entrepreneurial venture; one backed by the support of an experienced franchise team. Chianna, a financial advisor with over a decade of experience, was inspired by her personal health and wellness journey and wanted to share that passion with the Prosper community. Together, they’re excited to offer a healthy, delicious, and welcoming experience to a growing city, while also creating job opportunities for local youth.

“My professional career has changed over the years, but the one thing that unifies my experience is my purpose to help, support and build a community with new people. As I begin my journey as a small business owner and we open our doors to the Prosper community, I’m dedicated to leading a team that feels supported and is passionate about serving high-quality products and creating an unforgettable customer experience,” said Rodgers. “Backed by the support of my family and my team, I’m confident our opening day will be the first of many special moments shared with our community for years to come.”

The new Prosper location will provide local guests with a fun and familiar space to enjoy Smoothie Factory + Kitchen favorites such as smoothies free of added sugar and preservatives, all-natural fresh-pressed juices, nutrient-rich power bowls, toasts, folds and more. The location will also feature Red Mango frozen yogurt. Guests can expect a quick-service restaurant coupled with a customizable self-serve experience of four delicious frozen yogurt flavors, two additional swirl combinations, and 13 toppings.

”The opening of the new Smoothie Factory + Kitchen and Red Mango location is one of many of our continuous efforts to provide better-for-you options to our guests by increasing access to healthy and delicious options in our communities,” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of parent company, BRIX Holdings. “Lanford is a passionate and dedicated owner with a team ready to make a positive impact and change the lives of their guests with fresh food, quality service, and a seamless customer experience. I’m confident that this location will be a Prosper neighborhood staple.”