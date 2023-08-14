Smoothie Factory + Kitchen to Open First Location in Fall

Known across DFW for Building a Better You, Smoothie Factory is taking those words to heart with a new elevated concept that is sure to satisfy those who crave a refreshing and wholesome experience, catering to their tastebuds and lifestyle. The popular brand is excited to announce that Smoothie Factory + Kitchen will be opening its first ever location this fall in North Richland Hills, planting its flag as the ultimate destination for a rejuvenating culinary adventure.

Located at 8517 Davis Blvd., in between The Highland Oaks and The Sanctuary neighborhoods, this first-of-its kind venture will boast a revamped and innovative menu, highlighted by a wide array of healthy and delicious food items, such as salads, grilled folds, toast options, a robust coffee program and boba tea, in addition to its beloved and delicious fresh juices, smoothie bowls and smoothies that are made with real fruits and vegetables – no syrups needed.

All that and more will be served in a spacious 2,500 sq. ft. dining area that is thoughtfully designed as an inviting and relaxing spot to unwind for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The site also provides a convenient drive-thru or digital pick-up option, allowing guests to enjoy high-quality smoothies and food from the comfort of their car – perfect for those busy days when every second counts.

“We are so excited to be taking our brand to the next level with the new Smoothie Factory + Kitchen coming soon to North Richland Hills,” says BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas “Our revamped menu is designed to excite and delight with an array of nutritious and delicious offerings based upon our mission of Building a Better You. So, join us as we redefine the smoothie and dining experience as we bring you a delightful fusion of health, taste and convenience like you’ve never experienced before.”

Ahead of the fall opening, the new Smoothie Factory + Kitchen in North Richland Hills is looking to hire adventurous and highly motivated people for their team. Open positions range from hourly team members to Management.