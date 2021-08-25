Smoothie Factory Opens Co-Branded Stores with Friendly's

America’s healthiest smoothies are making their way to the Northeast. Some might say they are even “getting friendly” with the region.

Smoothie Factory announces the grand opening of its first two locations in the Northeast inside New England favorite Friendly’s Restaurants. A Smoothie Factory will reside in the Friendly’s Vernon (103 Talcottville Road, Vernon, CT), which opened August 18th and within Friendly’s North Haven (140 Universal Drive, North Haven, CT), which opened August 21st.

This store-in-store footprint is the first from the unified leadership team over both brands and hints at a value proposition that is faster than new construction and stronger than a ghost kitchen to deliver time-tested menu offerings. Both locations will offer the Smoothie Factory menu for online ordering and delivery, which includes a selection of specialty smoothies and four delicious Power Bowls, made with a blend of superfruits and topped with whole fruits, coconut and granola.

“We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on existing real estate and increase foot traffic by using our Friendly’s kitchen to prepare and serve Smoothie Factory items for online ordering and delivery,” says Craig Erlich, president and CEO of Friendly’s Restaurants and BRIX Holdings, parent company of Smoothie Holdings FC, LLC. “Now both our loyal patrons and new customers alike will have access to the best menus in both categories, with convenient online ordering.”

With this debut, Smoothie Factory menu items will be available to order online at both order.smoothiefactory.com and order.friendlysrestaurants.com for delivery and pickup from both Friendly’s locations.

Grand opening offers include free delivery, and $3 off any size smoothie for Friendly’s Sweet Rewards members from now until September 30th. Guests with a gym membership can also show their membership card at checkout to receive $1 off any size smoothie every day.

Smoothie Factory is the brand for athletes and everyone who is trying to lead a healthier lifestyle, aiming for the cleanest recipes while giving customers the ability to customize their smoothie to their own preference. The smoothie menu features whole fruits and vegetables, natural options for sweeteners, and vegan and non-dairy options.

Erlich said the success of this co-branded relationship could extend to other Friendly’s locations in the future following these two introductions in Connecticut.