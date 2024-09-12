Smoothie King is growing in Indiana with eight new agreements—six in the Indianapolis DMA and two in Fort Wayne and Jeffersonville. This expansion adds to the brand’s growing footprint in the state and contributes 15 new store commitments to its development pipeline.

New stores in the Bloomington and Indianapolis areas are scheduled to open in Q4 2024, with Shelbyville and Richmond following in Q1 2025. Other notable 2025 openings include Speedway, New Castle, Spring Lake, and Franklin. This continued growth highlights Smoothie King’s commitment to supporting the health and fitness journeys of individuals in and around Indianapolis and making a positive impact in the community. These new stores are led by established Smoothie King franchisee, OM Group.

Recently named one of QSR Magazine’s 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024, Smoothie King is recognized for its strong growth potential and franchisee support. As part of the brand’s commitment to promoting healthy and active lifestyles, Smoothie King offers smoothies made with organic veggies, whole fruits, and no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors, with many blends containing no added sugar. The brand also prides itself on what’s not in the cup, maintaining an extensive “No No List” that excludes over 75 ingredients, including high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, soy and soy derivatives, and more, from being blended into its smoothies.

“We are proud to bring more Smoothie King locations to the Indianapolis area and as we prepare for the openings, we are actively seeking talented candidates to further develop the market,” said chief development officer Chris Bremer. “Indianapolis has a thriving community of health-conscious individuals, and we believe our smoothies will be a perfect addition to their daily routines. We’re dedicated to helping our guests achieve their health and fitness goals by providing delicious and nutritious options across the city.”