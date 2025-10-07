Smoothie King is fueling its national growth with a series of milestone openings this fall, including debuts in two new states and new growth in one of the country’s busiest airports.

The brand has officially opened its first-ever Utah location in Washington and its first-ever Minnesota location in Woodbury, marking Smoothie King’s entry into both states. Together, these openings bring delicious and nutritious, protein-packed smoothies to new communities while furthering the brand’s mission to inspire healthy lifestyles nationwide.

At the same time, Smoothie King is strengthening its presence in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) with two new locations in Terminal A and Terminal D, joining its existing Terminal A store. At DFW, the brand ranks #1 in the Snack Category, underscoring its ability to meet growing consumer demand for nutritious, on-the-go options while traveling.

With additional development opportunities across Utah, Minnesota, and beyond, Smoothie King continues to execute on its strategic growth plan, expanding its footprint and reaching new guests across the U.S.