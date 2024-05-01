Smoothie King is gearing up to honor the remarkable educators and healthcare heroes who shape our communities every day. As National Teachers Day (May 6th) and National Nurses Day (May 7th) approach, the chain announced special promotions designed to express our gratitude.

There will be a two-day celebration exclusively available on Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards App. From May 6th to May 7th, use promo code “THANKS2024” to enjoy $2 off your order. The promo code can be used multiple times on Smoothie King’s wide variety of menu offerings, all adhering to the brand’s Clean Blends Initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables and nothing from the extensive “No-No List” of over 75 ingredients including artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

Additionally, from May 3rd to May 10th, Smoothie King is running a gift card promo on their website: purchase $25 or more in gift cards online, and you’ll receive a bonus of 2,000 points. It’s the perfect opportunity to express your appreciation to those special teachers and nurses in your life.