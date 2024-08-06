August is National Wellness Month and Smoothie King, the first health and fitness fast casual brand of its kind, is offering deals throughout the month to help you progress toward your health goals. Whether you’re looking to recover after a tough workout, lose weight, or fuel your family with nutritious options, Smoothie King’s Kids Sip Free and $5 Be Well Blends promos will let you do it for less!

Kids Sip Free: This offer is perfect for families looking for a nutritious breakfast before school or during an afternoon outing. It’s a great way to add fruits and veggies into your kids diet while also giving parents a convenient way to fuel their day.

What: Enjoy a FREE 12oz kids smoothie with the purchase of any 20oz or larger smoothie. When: Mondays through Thursdays, 2 PM – 6 PM, August 6 – August 29, 2024. Where: Participating Smoothie King locations.* Valid for Healthy Rewards members in the Smoothie King app and in-store. Valid for non-Healthy Rewards guests in-store only.

Be Well Blends: Boost your wellness for just $5! Be Well Blends are perfect for anyone looking to boost their wellness with a delicious, nutrient-packed smoothie. Whether you’re in need of a quick breakfast, a post-workout boost, or a nutritious snack, our Be Well Blends have got you covered.