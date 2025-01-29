Smoothie King, the world’s largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast casual brand of its kind, announced the appointment of Claudia Schaefer as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. With an exceptional track record in transforming and elevating well-known restaurant and retail brands, Claudia brings a wealth of experience in driving revenue growth, enhancing profitability, and elevating the customer experience, making her the ideal leader to guide Smoothie King into its next phase of growth.

Schaefer will oversee all marketing efforts for Smoothie King, where she’ll focus on further defining the brand’s purpose and positioning by leveraging consumer insights to ultimately drive traffic and accelerate sales growth.

“Claudia’s expertise in brand-building and strategic marketing will be critical as we continue to strengthen our brand and drive growth in 2025 and beyond,” said Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King. “We’ve built some very meaningful momentum in recent quarters, and with Claudia’s leadership, I believe we are poised to make 2025 our best year yet. We’re so excited to welcome her to the Smoothie King team.”

“I’m thrilled to join Smoothie King, a brand whose mission to encourage healthier, more active lifestyles resonates deeply with me,” said Claudia Schaefer. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to build on this purpose, connect with our guests in new and meaningful ways, and help drive the brand’s continued growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Schaefer joins Smoothie King from her most recent role as Chief Experience Officer at Caliber, the $6B parent company of Caliber Collision, where she was instrumental in positioning and marketing the Caliber brand while delivering a seamless and differentiated guest experience. Prior to her tenure at Caliber, Schaefer served as the CMO of multiple QSR and CDR brands, including Jamba and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. During both tenures, she successfully increased traffic and sales through strategic marketing efforts focusing on relevance and differentiation. Her past experience also includes significant leadership roles at Brinker International, parent company of Chili’s Bar & Grill, where she worked in both marketing and culinary innovation across domestic and global markets.

Smoothie King’s new CMO hire follows the brand’s most recent quarterly business update and year- end recap. In 2024, Smoothie King opened 84 new stores, including signed agreements for new store openings across 24 states and 39 DMAs. The fourth quarter of 2024 alone saw the opening of 25 stores nationwide, including the opening of the brand’s 1,200th domestic store and continued expansion across Chicago – one of the brand’s fastest-growing markets. Smoothie King is setting its sights on an even bigger year in 2025 with accelerated growth, forecasting 105 new store openings across the country.