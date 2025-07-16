Smoothie King, the world’s leading purpose-driven smoothie brand, today announced its Q2 business results, highlighted by a record-breaking sales weekend, strong franchise growth, new product innovation, and a strategic investment to fuel what’s next.

In June, Smoothie King achieved a major milestone with the biggest sales weekend in the brand’s 52-year history. Kicking off the weekend on Friday, June 20th, the brand reached its highest single-day system wide sales ever; and the momentum continued through National Smoothie Day on June 21st, which marked the brand’s busiest Saturday ever. The historic run was capped off by the highest-traffic Sunday of the year. The milestone signals a new chapter for Smoothie King with brand purpose and operational excellence working in greater lockstep to deliver even stronger results, ultimately laddering up to Smoothie King’s new brand vision: to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits.

On the development front, Smoothie King added 25 new store commitments across 12 states in Q2, with especially strong development in Georgia and Texas, each securing six new deals. The brand also welcomed six new franchisees into the system this quarter, reinforcing Smoothie King’s appeal among entrepreneurs seeking a purpose-driven brand with a proven track record of growth and operational excellence.

In a significant move to further accelerate the brand’s next chapter of growth, Smoothie King also recently announced a new strategic partnership with Main Post Partners, a leading private equity firm with a focus on founder-led, high-growth challenger brands. The minority investment from Main Post will support Smoothie King’s long-term strategy to continue driving accelerated growth and sustained market leadership.

Building on recent product innovation momentum, Smoothie King expanded the availability of its food menu—the brand’s first-ever food offerings—from a successful 14-store pilot to 100 locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Q2. The expanded test also introduced new versions of its fluffy and flavor-filled Egg Clouds and savory Chicken Skewers, joining a delicious lineup of hearty toasts and protein boxes that complement the brand’s signature smoothies.

“Guests have been loving the fact that they don’t have to choose between flavor and nutrition —Smoothie King delivers both while helping nourish those healthy habits,” said Gavin Felder, President & Chief Financial Officer of Smoothie King. “Our brand is expanding in fun and exciting ways, from new franchisees and world-class investment partners to craveable new menu offerings, all while keeping guest satisfaction front and center.”