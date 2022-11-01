Smoothie King to Give Away Free Smoothies to Veterans

Smoothie King, who is offering free 20oz smoothies for any active and retired military guests who visit the stores and can show a valid military ID (at select locations).

Guests can choose from any classic blend on the menu or try out brand new offerings such as their proprietary Espresso that can be added to any smoothie, such as the Vegan Coffee Mocha Smoothie, The Activator Recovery Coffee, or the Coffee D-Lite Vanilla - offering a healthier way to get that caffeine.

Customers can also try out the beloved seasonal pumpkin smoothies (made with organic pumpkin puree) such as the Keto Champ Pumpkin or the Pumpkin D-Lite, which are back for a limited time.