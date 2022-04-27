Smoothie King Hits Record AUVs as Growth Ramps Up

Smoothie King announced a record average unit volume (AUV) of $609,753, with the brand’s top 25% of stores reporting an AUV of over $907,000. Following the brand’s recent news of signing 51 new store commitments in key growth markets in Q1 2022, Smoothie King also reported today over $602 million in systemwide sales in 2021, a 25% increase over 2020.

“Over the last few years, Smoothie King’s momentum has been building as the brand continues to focus on offering fresh, whole-fruit smoothies and being the go-to product for consumers' health and fitness routines,” says Wan Kim, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “It’s a combination of our mission to inspire people to live a healthy lifestyle and our commitment to minimizing costs for our operators that has resulted in such an impressive AUV, reaching close to a 17% increase since 2020. With these impressive numbers and a strong development pipeline for the year, we’re confident Smoothie King will have yet another successful year.”

In 2021, Smoothie King opened over 100 stores, growing to more than 1,300 locations worldwide. The fast-growing brand has aggressive growth plans for this year and is currently seeking experienced operators interested in growing their portfolio with a brand that is committed to providing products that are healthy, purpose-driven, and taste amazing. Smoothie King is targeting growth in markets such as Phoenix, Denver, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Boston, Milwaukee, and Puerto Rico, among others.

Single- and multi-unit development opportunities are available, as well as incentives for active-duty U.S. military or veterans and for first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians. Smoothie King also recently launched an incentive program for existing franchisees and a new program for qualified store team members who are looking for the opportunity to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams with Smoothie King