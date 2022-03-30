Smoothie King Keeps Franchise Momentum Going

Smoothie King announced strong franchise growth in the first quarter of 2022, signing development agreements to open 51 new stores in key growth markets such as the Carolinas, Florida, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin, among others. Following the brand’s success in 2021, which included opening over 100 new stores globally, Smoothie King also announced aggressive domestic growth plans for the coming year throughout the Southwest, Mountain, Upper Midwest, and New England regions.

“We are proud of the results the brand has experienced so early in the year and have no doubt that momentum will carry us to a record-breaking 2022,” says Wan Kim, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “With everything we have planned for this year — from new stores and technology advancements to new product launches — our franchise opportunities have never been stronger. As we continue our vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey, we’re looking forward to welcoming more franchisees into the Smoothie King family.”

As part of its expansion plans for 2022, Smoothie King is currently seeking experienced operators interested in growing their portfolio with a brand that is committed to providing products that are healthy, clean and taste amazing. Single- and multi-unit development opportunities are available, as well as incentives for active-duty U.S. military or veterans and for first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians.

“When I was introduced to Smoothie King, I immediately recognized that the simplicity and strength of its business model coupled with an exceptional, high-quality product was a recipe for success,” says Yonas Hagos, a Purple Heart Veteran and nationwide multi-unit operator, who recently received national recognition as one of the International Franchise Association’s Franchisee of the Year award recipients during its Annual Convention in February. “Franchising has provided me with a structured path to fulfilling the American Dream and the Smoothie King brand is truly a one-of-a-kind concept with exponential room for growth.”

Smoothie King also recently launched an incentive program for existing franchisees and a new program for qualified store team members who are looking for the opportunity to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams with Smoothie King. The programs are open to any franchisee looking to grow their portfolio.