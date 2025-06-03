In celebration of Global Running Day on June 4th, Smoothie King—the world’s leading purpose-driven smoothie brand, on a mission to inspire healthy and active lifestyles—is going the extra mile, quite literally. With the unveiling of a multi-faceted initiative featuring a blend of hydration, innovation, and new partnerships, Smoothie King is showing its dedication to holistic health and wellness — and more specifically, the running community, through new strategic partnerships. Smoothie King is now the first-ever Official Smoothie of the legendary TCS New York City Marathon, and is working with Strava, the app for active people, to bring the partnership to life. The brand is also testing a first-of-its kind Run-Thru concept, making it easier than ever for runners to refuel post-run or workout while on the go. To celebrate, Smoothie King guests can enjoy a free Watermelon Hydration Smoothie nationwide on June 4, perfect for recharging.

Introducing the “Run-Thru” Window: A New Way to Refuel on the Go

To kick off Global Running Day, Smoothie King is testing a brand-new restaurant concept, the Run-Thru. A fresh take on the traditional drive-thru, the Smoothie King Run-Thru window is a limited-time experience that invites runners to jog up and order their post-run smoothie on foot. The concept, which will be available exclusively on June 4 at 1325 E. Belt Line Rd in Richardson, TX, is designed to support the brand’s core guests of runners, athletes, and holistic health and wellness-minded individuals, by making it easier to hydrate and recover right after a workout.

Official Smoothie of the TCS New York City Marathon & Smoothie King Challenge on Strava

Smoothie King is proud to partner with the nonprofit New York Road Runners (NYRR) to be the Official Smoothie of the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon, the best day of the year in New York City and one of the most inclusive and accessible sporting events in the world. On race day in November, the brand is bringing the spirit to the sidelines with an official Smoothie King Cheer Zone, located steps from its Brooklyn store. As part of the celebration, Smoothie King will also extend a special offer to all race participants and volunteers, bringing an extra boost of energy and encouragement to the event.

The 2025 TCS New York City Marathon, one of 60 annual adult and youth races produced by New York Road Runners, will take place Sunday, November 2, drawing more than 50,000 athletes from around the world and two million spectators along the course. New York Road Runners launched Global Running Day in 2016.



“Every first Sunday in November, the TCS New York City Marathon unites the global community, bringing together tens of thousands of athletes and millions of spectators and fans,” said Christine Burke, Chief Commercial Officer, New York Road Runners. “New York Road Runners is excited to welcome Smoothie King as the first-ever Official Smoothie of the TCS New York City Marathon, helping fuel the spirit and energy of race-day and making the best day of the year in New York City even better.”



Additionally, Smoothie King is partnering with Strava, the app for active people, and will be hosting a variety of challenges and running segments throughout the year. Beginning now, Smoothie King and Strava are running The Smoothie King Challenge, giving runners across the country the chance to win exclusive prizes, including free smoothies and three limited-entry bibs for the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon. Participants can join the challenge on the Strava app or website within the Groups tab, under Challenges. The challenge will run from June 1 to June 30 with winners selected at random by Smoothie King. All selected participants must have completed The Smoothie King Challenge. With about two to three percent of the more than 200,000 applications for the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon drawing accepted, this challenge offers runners a rare opportunity to secure a spot in one of the world’s most iconic races.



Refuel with Complimentary Watermelon Hydration Smoothie

Smoothie King just launched its new Hydration category designed to help guests recover, stay energized, and beat the summer heat. Made with coconut water and packed with electrolytes, this new category aligns with Smoothie King’s Clean Blends commitment and its industry leading ‘No No List’ of over 75 ingredients it refuses to use, including artificial flavors, colors, and high fructose corn syrup. To celebrate the launch, guests can enjoy a free Watermelon Hydration Smoothie at Smoothie King locations nationwide on Global Running Day, June 4th.



“As a brand that is committed to supporting holistic healthy active lifestyles, Smoothie King is proud to show up for runners in a meaningful and dynamic way this Global Running Day,” said Claudia Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. “From the Run-Thru to the new hydration smoothie and national partnerships, Smoothie King is reaffirming its commitment to helping guests achieve their health and active lifestyle goals. Whether you’re gearing up for a marathon or just out for a quick jog, we’re here to fuel your journey.”