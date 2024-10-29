Smoothie King, the world’s leading smoothie brand, announced the launch of its GLP-1 Support Menu for guests using GLP-1 agonists to help them achieve their weight loss or weight management goals. As a brand on a mission to support healthy and active lifestyles, this dedicated menu will be available online, within the Smoothie King mobile app, and in all Smoothie King locations across the U.S. Designed for individuals who are incorporating GLP-1 medications into their routines, the new menu is intended to empower guests with great tasting, nutritional choices that complement their unique needs. The launch positions Smoothie King as the first national QSR brand to introduce a menu specifically created to assist the millions of Americans currently taking prescription GLP-1 medications.

The Smoothie King GLP-1 Support Menu features high protein smoothies with 20 grams of protein or more—that are rich in fiber and have 0g of added sugar — key nutritional factors that can help individuals maintain balanced energy levels and achieve their health goals, according to registered dietitians. Smoothie King developed the menu in partnership with Molly Kimball, a registered dietitian with Ochsner Health, the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South. Kimball leads Ochsner Eat Fit, a program that spotlights nutritious and delicious meal options at popular restaurants and markets. The smoothies were carefully selected for people on the GLP-1 journey and fit seamlessly into a healthy routine, providing the fuel needed for an active lifestyle without compromising on flavor. The menu also prioritizes nutrient dense smoothies to help with hydration and better support individuals experiencing side effects often associated with GLP-1 medications.

“When developing this menu, it was important to offer blends with a thoughtful balance of nutrient-dense, high-protein, fiber-rich foods to support satiety and muscle mass. We were also mindful of sugar—each smoothie on the menu contains zero grams of added sugar. From a new Gladiator GLP-1 with 45 grams of protein to the Power Meal Slim GLP-1 with 7 grams of fiber, the featured smoothies incorporate essential ingredients to support the effectiveness of GLP-1 and promote overall metabolic health for all individuals, whether they’re taking GLP-1 medications or just looking for a hydrating, protein-rich smoothie option,” said Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD, registered dietitian, Ochsner Health.

The GLP-1 Support Menu includes the five following smoothies,

Gladiator GLP-1 Ingredients: Protein flavor choice of Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry with choice of 2 ingredients: Almonds; Almond Butter, Wild Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Organic Ginger, Kale, Carrots, or Spinach PROTEIN: 45-61g FIBER: 2-14g ADDED SUGAR: 0g CALORIES: 220-560

Slim N Trim GLP-1 Mango Greens Ingredients: Mangoes, Greek Yogurt, Califia Farms Almond Milk, Slim N Trim Blend, Organic Kale, Ginger, Spinach PROTEIN: 22g FIBER: 5g ADDED SUGAR: 0g CALORIES: 200

Keto Champ GLP-1 (Berry or Chocolate) Berry Ingredients: Califia Farms Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Wild Blueberries, Raspberries, Keto Protein Blend, 100% Cocoa Chocolate Ingredients: Califia Farms Almond Milk, Almond Butter, 100% Cocoa, Keto Protein Blend, Stevia Plant-Based Sweetener PROTEIN: 24g FIBER: 14-15g ADDED SUGAR: 0g CALORIES: 420-450

The Activator Recovery GLP-1 Almond Berry Ingredients: Strawberries, Wild Blueberries, Califia Farms Almond Milk, Coconut Water, Gladiator Protein Strawberry. PROTEIN: 24g FIBER: 5g ADDED SUGAR: 0g CALORIES: 200

Power Meal Slim GLP-1 (Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry) Chocolate Ingredients: Bananas, Califia Farms Almond Milk, Power Slim Protein, 100% Cocoa Vanilla Ingredients: Bananas, Califia Farms Almond Milk, Power Slim Protein Strawberry Ingredients: Bananas, Strawberries, Power Slim Protein PROTEIN: 19-22g FIBER: 6-10g ADDED SUGAR: 0g CALORIES: 190-210



“For over 50 years, Smoothie King has blended delicious, nutritious smoothies, and we are thrilled to launch this menu as part of our continued commitment to supporting our guests on their personal health and wellness journeys,” said Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King. “We know that every individual’s path is different, and with the rising use of GLP-1 medications across the country and our customer base, we want to ensure that Smoothie King provides the nutritional resources to match. Our smoothies are more than just a delicious treat—they’re a power packed meal on-the-go to help our guests stay on track with their goals.”

With nearly 1,200 locations nationwide, Smoothie King offers a diverse range of better-for-you smoothies designed to fit a variety of nutritional needs, from fitness enthusiasts looking to boost performance to individuals seeking balanced, wholesome meal replacements. Smoothie King’s Clean Blends initiative prioritizes whole fruits and vegetables while eliminating a “No-No List” of over 70 ingredients, including artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and added sugars from its smoothies. Whether it’s the protein-packed Get Fit Blends, the nutrient-dense Be Well Blends, or the lower calorie Manage Weight Blends, every option is made with real, whole ingredients to help customers achieve their health and wellness goals.

The GLP-1 Support Menu is available now at all locations and can be accessed through the Smoothie King mobile app or at Smoothieking.com/GLP-1.