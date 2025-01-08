Smoothie King, the world’s leading smoothie brand, is ringing in the new year with new programs designed to help guests stay committed to their health and fitness resolutions. This January, the brand is launching both a curated new Resolution Menu and a new promotion for personal trainers. With these initiatives, Smoothie King strengthens its position as an integral part of every health and fitness journey.

This Quitter’s Day, Stick with Your Resolution!

January may be the month when resolutions are made but unfortunately, it’s also when many resolutions are broken. The second Friday in January is known as “Quitters Day,” when 80% of people give up on their resolutions. Just when New Year’s resolutions start to falter, Smoothie King wants to help you power-through with the launch of the Resolution Menu, which launches on Quitter’s Day this January 10th.

This curated menu offers smoothies best suited for the most popular health and fitness resolutions. From the protein rich Gladiator Smoothie aiding strength and recovery after a workout to the Metabolism Boost Smoothies, which help curb cravings, the variety of blends are all packed with nutritious, feel-good ingredients to fuel your goals. Whether you’re hitting the gym, focusing on self-care, or just looking to make healthier choices in 2025, the Resolution Menu is here to help maximize each workout and promote other healthy life choices. The menu can be found at SmoothieKing.com/landing-pages/resolution and includes the following smoothies:

Metabolism Boost – A blend of nutrition and naturally derived caffeine designed to support weight management.

– A blend of nutrition and naturally derived caffeine designed to support weight management. Gladiator – Packed with 45g of protein containing all 9 essential amino acids; perfect for a post-workout meal to assist repairing and building lean muscle.

– Packed with 45g of protein containing all 9 essential amino acids; perfect for a post-workout meal to assist repairing and building lean muscle. Pure Recharge – Energizing smoothies that contain naturally derived caffeine from coffee bean extract, designed to improve overall energy and alertness.

– Energizing smoothies that contain naturally derived caffeine from coffee bean extract, designed to improve overall energy and alertness. Vegan Mango Kale – A delicious plant-based meal providing a convenient option for those looking to eat more fruits and vegetables.

– A delicious plant-based meal providing a convenient option for those looking to eat more fruits and vegetables. Power Meal – Packed with 20g of protein, 7g of fiber, and 23 vitamins and minerals. Everything you need, all in one cup and under 350 calories.

A Thank You to Those Helping Achieve Health & Fitness Goals: Personal Trainers

January is Personal Trainer Awareness Month, a time to honor the hardworking fitness professionals during their busiest month of work. In January, 36% of Americans join gyms or other fitness studios. Smoothie King is committed to supporting the fitness professionals who inspire and guide others toward their goals, both this month and year-round. To show appreciation, the brand is launching “Active Alliance,” a new Personal Trainer Discount program that provides 25% off Smoothie King purchases through the end of the year. Starting today, personal trainers can join Active Alliance at SmoothieKing.com/landing-pages/personal-trainer-discount-program and receive the offer on their Healthy Rewards app. Candidates must be members of Healthy Rewards—Smoothie King’s free loyalty program—to apply and have until January 31st to submit an application.

“We know how tough it can be to stick to health and fitness goals, especially in January,” said Wan Kim, CEO, Smoothie King. “That’s why we are proud to launch these new offerings to help our guests stay motivated and keep moving forward. Regardless if you’re a fitness pro or someone just starting your journey, we’re here to fuel your progress every step of the way.”

Additionally, to further encourage guests to keep progressing toward their goals, Smoothie King is running a Buy One, Get One promotion for the Gladiator Smoothie starting on January 14th and continuing through January 27th. For two weeks, every new Healthy Rewards member can receive any 20-ounce smoothie for free with the order of a Gladiator Smoothie.

Whether it’s New Year’s resolutions, Quitter’s Day or onward, Smoothie King offers a diverse range of better-for-you smoothies all-year-long designed to fit a variety of nutritional needs, from fitness enthusiasts looking to boost performance to individuals seeking balanced, wholesome meal replacements. Smoothie King’s Clean Blends initiative prioritizes whole fruits and vegetables while eliminating a “No-No List” of over 70 ingredients from its smoothies, including artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and in many smoothies, added sugars.