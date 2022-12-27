Smoothie King Launches Power Meal Smoothies in Time for New Year

Smoothie King’s new high protein and low-calorie Power Meal Smoothies are officially launching on Tuesday.

The Power Meal Smoothies are the ultimate meal replacement to help you be well during the winter months, with 20g of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals (all under 350 calories) that:

Has more than 100% of the daily value for 13 vitamins and minerals.

Contains 23 vitamins and minerals.

Helps support a healthy immune system.

The smoothies are available in three delicious flavors including, Blueberry Raspberry (Wild blueberries, raspberries, apple juice, almonds, Gladiator protein, protein blend, and multivitamin), Cinnamon Banana (Cinnamon, bananas, dates, almonds, Gladiator protein, protein blend, and Multivitamin), and Spinach Pineapple (Organic spinach, pineapples, white grape lemon juice blend, almonds, Gladiator protein, protein blend, and multivitamin).