Smoothie King, the world leader in smoothie innovation, launched a new beverage category, SK Refreshers, a line of iced-cold, lightly caffeinated fresh fruit beverages. Following successful market tests in late 2023 and February 2024, SK Refreshers join menus nationwide as the brand’s first-ever beverage served over ice. The launch also marks the first permanent menu layer for Smoothie King since the launch of Smoothie Bowls in April 2023.

SK Refreshers pack a punch with ice-cold blends of real fruits and juice, plus Vitamin A and E antioxidants. Available in Pineapple Mango and Strawberry Guava, each flavor also comes in a lemonade version for an extra burst of sweetness. Naturally caffeinated with green coffee beans, SK Refreshers offer real energy without artificial flavors or preservatives and contain 10g or less of added sugar per 20oz serving.

“We’re declaring it’s a ‘no bummer summer’ with our summertime drink line-up that offers a burst of flavor with SK Refreshers and Lemonade Smoothies,” says Marianne Radley, Chief Marketing Officer at Smoothie King. “Our SK Refreshers are made with real fruit, contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, and seriously taste like summer in a cup.”

In addition to the new beverage innovation, Smoothie King is partnering with hotel day access booking platform ResortPass to keep you refreshed all summer. With temperatures rising and summer approaching, staying cool can be a challenge without a pool, and ResortPass makes it easy to spend the day poolside at a hotel or resort near you. To celebrate the launch of SK Refreshers, Smoothie King is offering a free $50 ResortPass credit to select guests with the purchase of a SK Refresher™. Simply upload a valid SK Refresher receipt from Smoothie King to SKStayRefreshed.com to be entered for a chance to redeem a voucher to book a hotel day-pass for pool access without paying a nightly room fee. Hurry, as the number of passes is limited*.

Smoothie King’s summer beverage lineup also includes the return of Lemonade Smoothies, available in stores starting today. This year the limited-time-only Lemonade Smoothie offering will be available in two new flavors, Blueberry and Raspberry, and the fan-favorite Watermelon flavor returns the menu – all perfectly blended with real fruit and real juice.