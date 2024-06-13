

This summer Smoothie King is launching a Smoothie Keg.

The Smoothie Keg was created with the idea that cocktails should not only be delicious but can be nutritious too, so when you take home a Smoothie Keg you can mix your favorite spirit with any one of Smoothie King’s refreshing smoothies and create a tasty, better-for-you cocktail.

Starting June 12th Smoothie King is offering a free Smoothie Keg with the purchase of a Smoothie Six-Pack, so you can say goodbye to six-packs of beer, cider, or seltzer. The tastiest six-pack to bring to this season’s parties is the Smoothie King Six-Pack, which can be curated with guest favorites like Gladiator, Angel Food, Peanut Power Chocolate, Pineapple Surf, Caribbean Way, Banana Boat, and more.

*The Smoothie Keg is available at the below Smoothie King locations while supplies last:

1. BROOKLYN – 394 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

2. HOUSTON – 11037 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX

3. JACKSONVILLE – 1020 Third St. South, Jacksonville Beach, FL

4. DALLAS – 1705 N. Collins St., Arlington, TX

5. MIAMI – 12520 SW 88th St, Miami, FL

6. DENVER – 9165 Northfield Blvd #125, Denver, CO

7. LAS VEGAS – 8000 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV

8. ATLANTA – 2555 Wesley Chapel Rd. Ste 200, Decatur, GA

9. NEW ORLEANS – 91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, LA, 70053

10. NASHVILLE – 1636 New Salem Hwy, Suite A, Murfreesboro, TN